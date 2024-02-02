Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 42.9% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.2% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 26.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.88.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

