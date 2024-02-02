IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Position Raised by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in IDEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 2.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 43.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in IDEX by 3.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

IDEX Stock Up 4.1 %

IDEX stock opened at $220.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $231.61.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.