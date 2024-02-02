IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in January

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 452,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,790.0 days.

IGG Price Performance

Shares of IGGGF stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. IGG has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

About IGG

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, develops and operates mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.

