Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Immunocore by 103.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Immunocore by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Immunocore by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Immunocore by 1,703.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMCR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Immunocore Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $75.21 on Friday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

