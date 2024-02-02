ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair cut shares of ImmunoGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMGN

ImmunoGen Price Performance

IMGN opened at $29.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -94.71 and a beta of 1.16. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $325,153.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,831.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,255,479.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at $593,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $325,153.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 822,462 shares of company stock valued at $17,481,292. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 471.8% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,322,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992,330 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,398,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after buying an additional 5,638,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,482,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,532,000 after buying an additional 3,583,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,258,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.