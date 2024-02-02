Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Down 5.8%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.42. 202,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 476,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $702.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

