Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $12,108,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $309.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

