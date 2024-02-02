Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.36.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $402.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.77 and its 200 day moving average is $350.90. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $402.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total value of $893,034.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,266 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,503 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

