Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after buying an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,526,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

