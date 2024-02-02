Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $830,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.