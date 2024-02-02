Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.38.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $242.97 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.20 and a 200-day moving average of $233.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

