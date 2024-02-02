Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.14 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Barclays initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

