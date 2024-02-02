Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 27 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,532,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MLM opened at $515.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $520.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.72.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

