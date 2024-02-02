Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 280 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $161.99 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $163.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

