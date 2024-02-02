Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 476 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,187 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.3 %

PINS stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

