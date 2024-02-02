Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 66 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Acuity Brands by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AYI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $240.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $244.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

