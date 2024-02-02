Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $89,849.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares in the company, valued at $22,533,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $26,367.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,872.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $89,849.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares in the company, valued at $22,533,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and have sold 5,565 shares worth $473,718. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,710,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,290,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Impinj by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,972,000 after buying an additional 111,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares during the period.

PI opened at $101.00 on Friday. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.42.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

