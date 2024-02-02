Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBTX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.68%. Independent Bank Group’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,579,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,711,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,792,000 after purchasing an additional 414,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,138,000 after buying an additional 313,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,242,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

