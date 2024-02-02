Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.49

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 1077084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. BNP Paribas began coverage on Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

The stock has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

