Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGVT. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 26,850.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 70.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth $140,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 936.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CJS Securities lowered Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Ingevity Stock Down 1.8 %

NGVT stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 33,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,273. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $90.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

