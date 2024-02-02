InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.540-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $491.3 million-$491.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $493.6 million.

InMode Stock Up 1.8 %

INMD stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. InMode has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INMD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 31.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.