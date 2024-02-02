InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.540-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $491.3 million-$491.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $493.6 million.
InMode Stock Up 1.8 %
INMD stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. InMode has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.22.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 31.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
