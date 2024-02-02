Insider Buying: Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT) Insider Purchases £10,077.20 in Stock

Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT – Get Free Report) insider Isabel Dolan acquired 17,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,077.20 ($12,811.09).

Baronsmead Venture Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Baronsmead Venture Trust stock opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.69) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £190.60 million, a PE ratio of -778.57 and a beta of 0.15. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 47.80 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 60.50 ($0.77). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.55.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Baronsmead Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. Baronsmead Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,714.29%.

About Baronsmead Venture Trust

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

