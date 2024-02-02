Insider Buying: Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) CEO Acquires 9,500 Shares of Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) CEO Clint Stein purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,736.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,272.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 240.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 952,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 672,493 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 89.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COLB shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

