Insider Buying: North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Insider Acquires 700 Shares of Stock

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Gilbert purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,708 ($47.14) per share, with a total value of £25,956 ($32,997.71).
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Stock Performance
Shares of LON:NAS opened at GBX 3,750 ($47.67) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,858.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,704.83. The company has a market capitalization of £504.75 million, a PE ratio of -8,928.57 and a beta of 0.76. North Atlantic Smaller Cos has a 52-week low of GBX 3,380 ($42.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,060 ($51.61).
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Company Profile
