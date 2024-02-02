Insider Buying: North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Insider Acquires 700 Shares of Stock

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NASGet Free Report) insider Fiona Gilbert purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,708 ($47.14) per share, with a total value of £25,956 ($32,997.71).

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Stock Performance

Shares of LON:NAS opened at GBX 3,750 ($47.67) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,858.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,704.83. The company has a market capitalization of £504.75 million, a PE ratio of -8,928.57 and a beta of 0.76. North Atlantic Smaller Cos has a 52-week low of GBX 3,380 ($42.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,060 ($51.61).

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Company Profile

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

