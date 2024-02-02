Insider Buying: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) CEO Vito S. Pantilione bought 1,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 214,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PKBK traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.50. 2,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,870. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Parke Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

