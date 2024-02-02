Insider Buying: Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director Purchases 1,990 Shares of Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) Director Herbert C. Buie purchased 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.52 per share, with a total value of $64,714.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 407,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,251,932.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SBSI opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $928.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.56. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $40.38.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.92%. Southside Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 305.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

