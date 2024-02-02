Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Buys $19,480.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $19,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,712.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

