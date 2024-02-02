Insider Selling: Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Sells 148 Shares of Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $15,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $15,901.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average is $104.22. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.84 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

