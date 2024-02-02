Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider Sells 5,146 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMP opened at $385.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $402.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

