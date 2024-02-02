Insider Selling: NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Sells $119,380.80 in Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 3,230 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $119,380.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBTB opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.52.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBTB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Institutional Trading of NBT Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

