Insider Selling: OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Sells 52,875 Shares of Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 52,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $69,266.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,386.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of OPTN stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
