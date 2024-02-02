Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Sells 20,045 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gavin Rennick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00.

Schlumberger stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

