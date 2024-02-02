Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 351.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,833,597. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $383.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.23. The stock has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $384.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

