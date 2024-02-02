Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Gap Up to $37.30

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.30, but opened at $38.09. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF shares last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 50,399 shares traded.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,670.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

