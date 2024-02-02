Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.15.

Invesco Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 31.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco by 16.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Invesco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Invesco by 85.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

