Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.96. 120,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,594. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.55. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $99.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

