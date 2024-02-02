Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Lowered by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 179,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 52,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 134.0% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $63.30. 727,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,893. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.23. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $64.52.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

