Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 0.5% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,143,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 169.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 699,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 439,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 730.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 435,747 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $20,634,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 585,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,062,000 after purchasing an additional 316,507 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GSY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.95. 155,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,729. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

