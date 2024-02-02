Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/29/2024 – Norfolk Southern was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

1/29/2024 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $207.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $209.00 to $238.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $245.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Norfolk Southern was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $236.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $233.00.

1/29/2024 – Norfolk Southern was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $233.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.

1/29/2024 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Norfolk Southern was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $272.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $237.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Norfolk Southern was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/21/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $238.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $255.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.43. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

