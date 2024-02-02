Investors Purchase High Volume of Sunnova Energy International Put Options (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 13,563 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 101% compared to the average daily volume of 6,741 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 9.6 %

NOVA traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.22. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $24.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.