IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.24

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. IOTA has a market cap of $758.70 million and approximately $21.49 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,114,679,008 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

