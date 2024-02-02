IRadimed (IRMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.21 million.

IRMD stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $540.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. IRadimed’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IRadimed news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $190,668.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,021 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 217,400.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

