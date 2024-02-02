iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.59. The company had a trading volume of 823,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,678. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2866 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

