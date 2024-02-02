iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $47,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $117.54 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.64.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2866 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

