iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,055,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,233,000 after purchasing an additional 271,214 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $103.14 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

