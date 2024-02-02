iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 333,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 662,083 shares.The stock last traded at $23.27 and had previously closed at $23.15.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Brinker International throws a high-volume continuation signal
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Tractor Supply Company can plow its way to new highs in 2024
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.