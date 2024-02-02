iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 333,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 662,083 shares.The stock last traded at $23.27 and had previously closed at $23.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,157,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 95.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,025,000 after purchasing an additional 945,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 846,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 805.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 519,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 329,072 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

