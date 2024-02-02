iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,936 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $28,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 67,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.51. 739,379 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

