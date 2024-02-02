iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

