iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 718,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,802 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $73,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.94. 2,453,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623,256. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

