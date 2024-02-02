iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $114.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.52. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.